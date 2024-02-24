Be Well Medical Center and Bangkok Hospital Collaborate to Educate on Osteoporosis

In a seminar held at the Coral Restaurant on the BelVida Estates compound, Be Well Medical Center, in collaboration with Bangkok Hospital, hosted an informative seminar titled “Osteoporosis and Fragility Fractures: The ‘Silent’ Condition.”

This seminar, aimed at raising awareness and providing vital information on osteoporosis, a significant health concern for the elderly, witnessed a good response from the local community.

Osteoporosis, often referred to as a “silent” disease due to its symptomless nature until a fracture occurs, poses a severe risk for postmenopausal women and older men. The seminar addressed the causes, prevention, and treatments of osteoporosis, with expert insights provided by renowned medical professionals from both institutions.

Dr. Peter Dunki Jacobs, a retired general & trauma surgeon and member of the Be Well Advisory Committee, opened the discussion with a focus on the prevention of osteoporosis and fragility fractures, emphasizing a holistic approach for the elderly community. He underlined the importance of prevention as the key to combating this condition.

Dr. Pongsak Boonyaleephun, Deputy Managing Director of Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin and General Practitioner, delved into the medical aspects of osteoporosis, highlighting the hormonal changes in menopausal women and elderly men, and the implications of diseases that can cause osteoporosis.

Group Captain Tayard Buranakarl, an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Bangkok Hospital specializing in Spine Fractures and Spine Disease, discussed the orthopaedic impact of osteoporosis and presented various solutions, including conservative and operative treatments.

Dr. Phonthakorn Panichkul, an Orthopaedic Surgeon at Bangkok International Hospital and expert in Knee and Hip Replacement, shed light on fragility fractures of the hip and knee and discussed stable osteosynthesis for weightbearing and functional aftertreatment.

The seminar concluded with a panel discussion and a Q&A session, providing attendees with an opportunity to engage directly with the specialists. Post-seminar, personalized consultations were available with the specialists from Bangkok Hospital at the Be Well Medical Center, offering attendees an opportunity for individualized advice and care.

This initiative by Be Well Medical Center, driven by their commitment to the health and well-being of the older demographic, marks a step in bringing attention to osteoporosis and equipping the community with the knowledge to manage and prevent this condition effectively.

The event not only served as a platform for education and consultation but also reinforced the strong collaborative relationship between Be Well Medical Center and Bangkok Hospital, demonstrating their shared dedication to enhancing healthcare services for the community.

