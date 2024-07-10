Be Well Medical Center holds seminar on menopause

Be Well Medical Center, in collaboration with Samitivej Hospital, on Tuesday (July 9) hosted an educational seminar titled “The Mysteries of Menopause” at the Coral Restaurant, BelVida Estates.

The event aimed to provide detailed insights into menopause, addressing its physiological, psychological, and therapeutic aspects. The seminar attracted around 50 participants, both Thai and expats, who sought to deepen their understanding of this significant phase in a woman’s life.

Menopause marks the end of menstrual cycles and is accompanied by significant hormonal changes. Properly understanding and managing its symptoms can greatly enhance the quality of life. The seminar featured three speakers: Assoc. Prof. Dr. Manopchai Thamkhantho, Dr. Pemika Phichayathanakorn, and Mr. Steve Radley.

Dr. Manopchai Thamkhantho, an esteemed obstetrician and gynecologist, provided detailed information on the causes, symptoms, and treatments of menopause. He emphasized that menopause is diagnosed when a woman misses her period for 12 consecutive cycles. While age can be an indicator, menopause can occur in the 40s or 50s, with the average age being around 51.

“Menopause can present various symptoms, including mood swings, hot flashes, and emotional instability,” Dr. Manopchai explained. “Hot flashes often occur at night, causing women to wake up sweating, particularly from the back.”

Dr. Manopchai also discussed hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as a treatment option for symptoms like vaginal dryness and hot flashes. He noted that factors such as age, family medical history, personal medical history, and the severity of symptoms influence the decision to undertake hormone therapy. He also highlighted the increased risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) for menopausal women, especially during air travel.

Dr. Pemika Phichayathanakorn, a family physician at Be Well and a menopause experiencer, stressed the importance of acknowledging menopause rather than denying it. She shared her personal journey and the benefits of open discussions about menopause.

Steve Radley, a psychotherapist and mental health counselor at Be Well, addressed the psychological aspects of menopause. He discussed coping strategies and ways to manage the emotional transition.

Following the presentations, a group discussion and Q&A session were held, allowing participants to engage directly with the experts.

Dr. Manopchai then provided additional insights during a brief interview with Hua Hin Today.

When asked about the main symptoms of menopause, Dr. Manopchai reiterated the importance of monitoring menstrual cycles. “If a woman misses her period for longer than a year or 12 cycles, it is a presumptive diagnosis of menopause. Also, if they have the associated symptoms like a blood pressure, sleep disorder, we can call them to have a blood test. Blood tests can provide a definitive diagnosis, but they must be conducted in a sophisticated laboratory.”

Dr. Manopchai also highlighted cognitive issues associated with menopause, including memory loss and dementia. “Clinical studies indicate that women experiencing menopause may suffer from cognitive impairment. Early onset of menopause can lead to earlier development of dementia,” he said. “As a gynecologist, it’s my duty to provide this data and support women considering HRT.”

Regarding advice for women approaching menopause, Dr. Manopchai urged them to seek medical consultation. “Don’t wait too long. Check what’s wrong with your period and associated symptoms. We have the technology and medicine, both hormonal and non-hormonal, to help improve your quality of life.”

He also addressed advice for partners. “Partners need to be supportive and encourage their female partners to see a menopausal expert,” he advised.

The seminar provided valuable knowledge and practical information for women experiencing menopause, as well as their partners.

