Be Well Medical Center: The Importance of Getting a Good Night’s Sleep Seminar

Be Well Medical Center will be hosting a seminar on sleep disorders on Saturday Oct 29 at the Banyan Coral Restaurant (next to the Be Well Medical Center).

The seminar, titled The Importance of Getting a Good Night’s Sleep, will be held in conjunction with two leading specialists from Thonburi Hospital Group Bangkok and technology developers from DoCare.

The event will cover a variety of different topics related to sleep disorders, including Sleep Apnea and Insomnia and how you can get a good night’s sleep.

Participation is free of charge for Be Well Members and Banyan Privilege Card holders. For other guests the entry fee is THB 300 p.p.

There is limited space, so please register for the seminar by clicking HERE.

Dr. Maythad and Dr. Kobkan will both be available for consultations at the Be Well Medical Center on the same day from 1– 3pm.

For questions or to book an appointment for the afternoon consultations please phone 02 111 6644 or email us HERE.

Consultation fee is THB 1200.

