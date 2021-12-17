The Be Well Medical Centre is pleased to announce the opening of their satellite clinic at Black Mountain with an opening event held on Friday 12th November, 2021. The Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, officially opened the clinic attended by local dignities, leading medical professionals from Bangkok and Hua Hin as well key business leaders.

For a city like Hua Hin it is important to offer residents and guests a safe environment including medical care to international standards. For years we were already blessed with an infrastructure of excellent secondary care represented through 3 leading hospitals and various specialised clinics. In January 2020 Be Well opened its first center at the Banyan resort which added Western style family health care to the city.

I was pleased to witness that Be Well was soon able to show the need of primary care among the expat community. However, Be Well also convinced many local Thai residents that primary care BE WELL MEDICAL CENTRE OPENS NEW SATELLITE CLINIC AT BLACK MOUNTAIN is a welcome addition to the renowned secondary & tertiary care facilities in Thailand that Thai patients are now by far the largest group of Be Well members, followed by 40 other nationalities. Be Well founder Haiko Emanuel revealed how its clinic at Banyan has grown to nearly 2000 members and treats 50-70 patients per day, 7 days a week since opening in January 2020. “Initially the dominant group of members were foreigners since they were familiar with the concept from their home countries. However, in the past months every second new member is Thai which shows our concept appeals to them as well,” Mr Emanuel said.

“Banyan will remain our main centre for Hua Hin and this satellite should add convenience for the members living in this area and possibly we can serve neighbouring institutes like the school, the golf course, and the waterpark”.

An important aspect of Hua Hin’s attractiveness is the well-established medical infrastructure, we are blessed with two leading private hospitals and one of the best government hospitals in this part of Thailand. We also have multiple clinics providing various specialised medical treatments, and Be Well has filled the gap in primary care by introducing the Western concept of Family Health Care.

This medical infrastructure will firstly provide trust for foreign guests, that, if and when required, appropriate care can be provided during their stay. Be Well is cooperating with the Hua Hin airport to make local medical care well accessible for future arriving visitors.

