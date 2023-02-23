Beach polo returns to Hua Hin April 1st

One of the premier events on the Hua Hin social calendar, Beach Polo, makes a return for its 12th time on Saturday April 1st.

Beach Polo is a day and evening full of fun, fashion, and festivities that takes place on the beach in front of the fabulous InterContinental Hua Hin Resort & Spa.

The gates will open at 12:30 pm, providing ample time to pick up gifts, enjoy welcome drinks, lunch, games, and activities. But the real action kicks off at 2 pm when the visually impressive horse parade travels down the beach and arrives at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort for the opening ceremonies.

From there, the excitement only builds, with a fashion show on horseback, horse racing, and then the beach polo matches.

As the sun goes down, the evening dinner party heats up on the lawn of the InterContinental, Guests will enjoy a cocktail dinner, live music, a show, auction, and dancing. It’s the perfect way to cap off an already unforgettable day.

And the best part?

The whole affair is a charity event for Princess Pa’s Nabha Project.

Of all the enjoyable events that come to Hua Hin every year, Beach Polo is not to be missed.

It’s the perfect blend of luxury, sport, and socializing, all for a good cause.

More info: https://bit.ly/3IL3mnc

comments