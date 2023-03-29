Beat the heat and find Nemo at the thriving coral reefs at Ko Chan in Thap Sakae

As the hot weather begins to set in, officials at Hat Wanakorn National Park are inviting tourists to beat the heat by visiting the thriving coral reefs of nearby Ko Chan.

Ko Chan is an island located off the coast of Thap Sakae district and is part of the Hat Wanakorn National Park.

The little known and uninhabited island boasts stunning coral reefs and rich marine life. Officials said the island is home to a variety of sea creatures, including clownfish, made famous from the movie Finding Nemo, butterflyfish, angelfish, and surgeonfish, all of which can be seen swimming around the coral reefs.

Ms. Netnapha Namnet, the head of Hat Wanakorn National Park is inviting visitors to explore the island’s coral reefs and to take advantage of the many activities available, such as snorkeling and swimming.

Visitors who wish to snorkel can observe marine life from the surface of the water. The crystal clear waters surrounding Ko Chan make snorkeling an easy and enjoyable experience, even for beginners.

Last month, officials surveyed the coral reefs located off Ko Chan and the neighbouring Ko Thai See and found them to be in excellent condition.

It takes about 15-20 minutes by boat from the mainland of Hat Wanakorn National Park.

In addition to the coral reefs at Ko Chan, the Hat Wanakorn National Park also provides various amenities, such as camping areas, tents, and shops, to ensure that visitors have a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

There is also a popular coffee shop called “Koh Jan Coffee,” which is a must-try for all visitors. The coffee shop serves a variety of beverages, including orange coffee, chai ceylon coffee, and strawberry smoothies, which are perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot day.

Visitors to Ko Chan are encouraged to book their trips in advance, as the island can only accommodate a limited number of tourists at a time. This ensures that visitors can enjoy a private and peaceful experience on the island, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The price to visit the island:

Thai adults 600 THB

Thai children 500 THB

Foreign adults 700 THB

Foreign children 600 THB

There is no accommodation on either Ko Chan or Ko Thai See but visitors are able to stay overnight at Hat Wanakorn National Park.

Advanced booking is required. For more information contact the Tourist Service Center at 063-1421121 or visit the park’s official Facebook page: https://web.facebook.com/hatwanakorn

