Best Western Hotels and Resorts opens first resort in Hua Hin

Best Western Hotels and Resorts has continued to expand its portfolio in one of Thailand’s most desirable destinations with the launch of its inaugural property in Hua Hin: Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin, a brand-new design-led beachside retreat.

Set around a series of shimmering lagoon pools in the idyllic coastal enclave of Khao Tao, just 10 minutes south of Hua Hin and approximately 2.5 hours drive from Bangkok, this brand-new resort features a free-flowing organic design, a wide range of accommodations and fantastic facilities for leisure and business, making it the perfect place to unwind and be inspired by the beauty of nature.

A choice of 380 contemporary rooms and suites (ranging from 30 to 99 square meters) includes pool access rooms on the ground floor, spacious family rooms and stylish suites, creating options for all types of travelers, from couples to families. Every room is fully equipped with signature bedding, a working desk, LED TV, minibar, electric kettle and complimentary Wi-Fi, along with a balcony or terrace with views of the gardens, pools, mountains or sea.

Guests can cool off in a choice of three refreshing pools while children make a splash in the aqua play area, which features multiple sliders. Light bites and memorable meals can be enjoyed at Biscay, the elegant all-day dining restaurant and Carapace Beach Club is a stunning venue for sunset drinks.

Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin is also an exceptional destination for out-of-town events and beachside weddings. The 354-square-meter grand ballroom has over 4.5-meter-high ceilings and a large foyer, making it ideal for lavish gatherings. Alternatively, it can be flexibly divided into two smaller rooms for more intimate meetings. Fully connected and equipped with audio-visual technology, this impressive venue will set the stage for life’s most magical moments.

“We are delighted to unveil the Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin, our first property in Hua Hin. With its secluded setting at Khao Tao, yet still near world-class activities and experiences, from golf courses and water parks to retail malls, cultural sites and more, we are excited to reveal the wonders of the gulf coast to our guests. Thailand is one of our key strategic markets and we look forward to expanding our presence to many more parts of the kingdom in 2023 and beyond,” said Olivier Berrivin, Vice President of Operations – APAC, BWH Hotel Group®.”

Best Western now operates 14 hotels and resorts in Thailand, and this collection is set to reach 17 properties next month, following the highly anticipated launch of two new hotels in Bangkok.

