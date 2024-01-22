Beyond Hua Hin: Discover 200 kilometers of spectacular and hidden beaches on Thailand’s Royal Coast

It’s a slight change of pace for our feature story this month as we highlight Thailand’s extraordinary Royal Coast, revealing 200 kilometers of serene and little known beaches

While Hua Hin and Cha-am are familiar names to many, much of the coastline along Thailand’s Royal Coast remains a largely unexplored treasure.

But you may not be aware that the Royal Coast has over 200 kilometers of continuous shoreline, with the region encompassing the provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Ranong.

It’s a land where continuous beaches blend seamlessly with a unique geographical landscape, presenting a side of Thailand that is still waiting to be discovered beyond the popular shores of Hua Hin.

These regions, though in close proximity to Hua Hin are areas that you might not be all that familiar with.

Head out to the districts of Thap Sakae and Bang Saphan, for example, and you will find beaches, secrets and scenic spots that are waiting to be explored.

The idea to take a closer look at the coastline beyond Hua Hin, came in light of the Isan Project‘s latest single “Holiday,” which featured a new map highlighting various locations along the Royal Coast. The map in question includes locations which featured in the music video which accompanied the release of the single.

This map not only highlights the beauty of these areas but also offers a new perspective on the sheer amount of beaches and little known locations that Prachuap Khiri Khan in particular has to offer as a destination.

This initiative, as described by Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, former Minister of Tourism and Sports, who is a supporter of the Isan Project, showcases the Royal Coast as more than a mere tourist destination. It’s a unique combination of continuous mountain lines and extensive beaches, all aligned in a harmonious north-to-south arrangement.

Speaking at the release of “Holiday” in November, Senator Weerasak further emphasized on the Royal Coast’s diverse offerings.

The area is home to several natural reserves, from Kaeng Krachan, which is Thailand’s largest national park, and which has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site to smaller yet intriguing marine parks.

Historically significant, the Royal Coasts houses the Thai Royal Court’s Summer Palace and is the birthplace of King Bhumipol’s Royal Development Project Areas, promoting the “Sufficiency Economy Principle.”

Traditionally, the Royal Coast actually has a large mix of cultures and lifestyles, which in terms of the people living includes indigenous people, hill tribes, local farmers and fishermen villages. Today the area is home to ever increasing Thais and international communities. This diversity makes the Royal Coast a perfect destination for those in search of tranquility or various forms of adventure.

As we step into the new year, Hua Hin Today encourages you to venture out and explore the hidden gems of the Royal Coast region.

Focusing on the provinces of Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, we highlight a selection of beaches within easy reach of Hua Hin.

These include lesser-known spots ideal for serene getaways and beaches that offer a perfect blend of relaxation, nature, adventure, and local culture. So why not start the new year with an adventure?

Pack your bags, set your sights on these unexplored shores, and discover the diverse beauty and experiences that await you along the Royal Coast.

Hat Chao Sam Ran Beach

Located about 15 kilometers from the Phetchaburi town centre, Hat Chao Sam Ran Beach boasts a rich history dating back to the Ayutthaya Era. Its name, translating to Royal Leisure Beach, was inspired by extended visits from King Naresuan the Great and his brother, King Ekathotsarot. During King Rama VI’s reign, this beach gained significant popularity, leading to the construction of the Hat Chao Samran Palace in 1918.

Today, the beach is a favorite destination for tourists, offering a serene atmosphere and a chance to explore the local fisherman village. Actually, if you take the coastal road from Cha-am to Phetchaburi there are several little known or undiscovered beaches along the way, finishing at Hat Chao Sam Ran.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/HRL7WMrXSs5mHYmVA

Sam Roi Yot Beach

Regarded as one of the most picturesque beaches near Hua Hin, Sam Roi Yot Beach is known for its tranquility, stunning scenery, and crystal-clear waters. The beach is dotted with small islands, including Ko Ram Island and Nom Sao Island, and offers boat tours and diving opportunities.

Despite its proximity to a road, the beach maintains a peaceful environment, with affordable accommodations available and a range of fresh seafood and souvenirs on offer.

If you live in Hua Hin, Sam Roi Yot is an area you really should familiarize yourself with. It’s just a 30 minute drive from Hua Hin and the beach and surrounding area is absolutely stunning.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/RcnzmkC33VP3pM3d6

Ban Krut

Stretching for 12 kilometers, Ban Krut Beach, (sometimes referred to as Ban Grood) is renowned as the longest beach in Thailand. It features clear blue waters and breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand. The beach is celebrated for its peaceful setting, ideal for those seeking a tranquil getaway.

Accommodations are available along the beach, which is divided into Ban Krut Nuea Beach and Ban Krut Tai Beach by Khao Thong Chai Mountain.

Situated mid-way between Amphoe Thap Sakae and Bang Saphan, there’s a good view of the beach from the top of Thong Chai Mountain where a huge Buddha sits next to Wat Tang Sai Temple, which is one of the most spectacular sights in the province.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/7CfZMobRrrcoNtGXA

Hat Wanakorn Beach

As part of Hat Wanakon National Park, this beach offers a serene environment with pristine white sands and rows of sea pine trees.

The park, adjacent to the sea, is perfect for nature enthusiasts and features two small islands, Ko Chan and Ko Thai See, which are excellent for snorkeling and exploring coral reefs. The park’s beaches are known for their cleanliness and scenic beauty.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/cdxjuRBNQkJpuweE6

Bo Thong Lang Bay

In 2022, Bo Thong Lang Bay was the most searched-for beach in Thailand on Google Maps. This small bay features a beautifully curved beach with white sands, making it ideal for swimming, especially during low tide.

The bay is characterized by its calm waters and a rocky island at its center. With a 4.5-star rating from over 900 reviews on Google Maps, visitors often praise the bay for its relaxing atmosphere, delicious food, and friendly locals.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/QibubHASj8GrmhDy9

