Big boost in revenue as tourists descend on Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan during long weekend

The recent long weekend in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, brought bustling tourism and generated revenue of over 548 million baht, according to data from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Mr. Atchawun Kongkapan, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand – Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, said during the recent long holiday weekend, the tourism atmosphere in the Prachuap Khiri Khan province was very lively and that hotel occupancy rate during the long weekend was around 70-80 percent on average.

Most Thai tourists were families, groups of friends and young couples, while foreign tourists mainly came from Germany, England, France, China, Korea, and Japan.

Hua Hin district is still the main destination for Thai tourists, while other districts also attracted a large number of tourists such as Ao Manao and the area around the Wing 5 military base, Ban Krood Beach, Ao Bo Thonglang, Phra Mahathat Chedi Pakdee Prakas, in Bang Saphan district, and Dan Singkhon border checkpoint.

More than 1,000 tourists climbed Khao Lom Muak viewpoint, while over 200 international and local cyclists participated in the Dust Man Gravel Challenge cycling event.

The influx of tourists has also led to a boost in revenue for local businesses. Restaurants, cafes, souvenir shops, and other small businesses all benefited from the increase in visitors, with many reporting higher sales than usual.

In other tourism related news, AirAsia has announced it has added one more flight from Chiang Mai to Hua Hin, making it four flights per week starting from April 2023.

Promotional fares start from 790 baht per person, which is expected to continuously boost tourism in the area, especially during the upcoming Songkran festival.

