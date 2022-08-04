‘Big Joke’ inspects Hua Hin Smart Safety Zone 4.0 project

Former Immigration Bureau (IB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn visited Hua Hin on Wednesday (Aug 3) to inspect Hua Hin’s Smart Safety Zone 4.0 project.

Pol Lt Gen Hakparn, who is now Assistant Commissioner of the National Police and the chair of Thailand’s Smart Safety Zone Assessment Committee, went to Hua Hin Police Station to see how the project is being rolled out locally.

Hua Hin Police Station is one of a hundred pilot police stations in Thailand that is taking part in the project.

The Smart Safety Zone 4.0 project uses technology both in terms of hardware and data in the fight against street crime.

Accompanying Pol Lt Gen Hakparn at Hua Hin Police Station was Pol Maj Gen Wanchai Thanatham, Commander-in-Chief of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police, Pol. Col. Amnat Chomchai, Deputy Commissioner of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police, Police Colonel Hong Phrom Wisit Chanachai, Superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station, Mr. Polkrit Phuangvalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief with police officers and members of the Crime Prevention Network (Big 6).

Pol Lt Gen Hakparn also presented certificates to 13 representatives from the local community who have cooperated in allowing CCTV cameras to be installed on their premises and connected to Hua Hin police network as part of the project.

Pol Lt Gen Hakparn said that the Smart Safety Zone 4.0 project spans some 6.43 km. The area includes some 800 households and has a population of 1,268 people. A total of 15 hotels and resorts, 2 banks and 2 convenience stores are also included in the project area.

The Smart Safety Zone 4.0 is managed from the “command and control operations center” (CCOC) at Hua Hin Police Station, with officers monitoring CCTV 24 hours a day.

Officers in the CCOC also know the coordinates of other police officers who are on duty in the area.

As well as utilizing technology, the Smart Safety Zone 4.0 also uses a people-centric approach to fighting crime, with monthly meetings held with members of the community to exchange opinions and share problems and solutions.

