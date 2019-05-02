Blood Donation Project from PEA

April 10, at the Provincial Electricity Authority Hua Hin District, where Mr. Narongsak Intharaphakdi, deputy manager of the administration and staff of the Provincial Electricity Authority, Hua Hin District and people have come to donate blood in the project “PEA cares about every life, donating 10 million cc of blood” The Provincial Electricity Authority supports blood donations to the National Blood center using volunteer donors and cooperating with Thai Red Cross Society and various provincial hospitals throughout the country to help those in need of blood to treat blood related diseases and those who suffer from major accidents that may need blood for further treatment.

Amazingly, for the employees and families of the Provincial Electricity Authority, the employees have already participated in the blood donation campaign to save lives during the Songkran holidays. This project has been in operation for more than 10 years and every time this event is organized there are a many people interested in helping out and making a difference in the lives of other by donating some of their own blood.

At the same time, the Hua Hin Municipality district, led by Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, and a large number of the municipal employees also joined this event to support people in need.

