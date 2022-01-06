Bloomberg lists Hua Hin as a must visit destination in 2022

One of the world’s leading news sites has listed Hua Hin as a must visit destination in 2022.

U.S. news site Bloomberg says Hua Hin is among the 25 “most exciting destinations to share with family and friends this year”.

In the feature by Bloomberg Pursuits, Hua Hin is described as the following:

Bangkok’s answer to the Hamptons has been drawing retirees and wealthy weekenders to its wide beaches and golf courses for decades. Yet during the pandemic, nature-starved Bangkokians snapped up luxury condominiums and beach villas en masse in Hua Hin, noticeably lowering the area’s median age and increasing its cachet.

The article cites the opening of hotels such as The Standard and the Peri Hotel:

The Standard has recently opened an outpost on the town’s main beach, offering oceanside boot camps, communal “Thai izakaya” dining, and copious clinking of limoncello-filled glasses. It follows the late 2020 opening of the Peri Hotel, brimming with rattan and a colorful Matisse-goes-to-Bali aesthetic that’s as fun as it is inviting.

Soon the in crowd will have its poshest watering hole yet: an offshoot of Teens of Thailand, Bangkok’s hot-ticket cocktail bar, set to open right on the sand by the end of January.

Hua Hin was the only destination in Thailand and one of only three destination in Asia to be included in the list, along with Doha and Singapore.

