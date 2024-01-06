BluPort Hua Hin to host Children’s Day rock-paper-scissors tournament, Jan 13

BluPort Hua Hin is hosting a rock-paper-scissors tournament with a grand prize of 10,000 Baht on Children’s Day, January 13.

Visit BluPort Hua Hin Shopping Center for a special Children’s Day event titled ‘Blow…Flick…Snap!!!’

Reconnect with your inner child in a rock-paper-scissors contest for a chance to win 10,000 Baht on National Children’s Day, Saturday, January 13.

Participant Eligibility: Must be at least 13 years old and not older than 60 years.

Those interested in taking part need to register here, before Jan 12. Entry to the tournament is limited to 250 people.

Competition Structure and Rules:

The tournament consists of qualifying rounds and championship rounds.

In the qualifying round, participants are split into two groups, A and B, each with 250 people (or as per the registered number).

Each group is further divided, with 125 people on each side. Here, each pair plays one game of rock-paper-scissors, with 7 people from each group advancing to the championship round.

The 14 finalists compete to crown the champion. Matches in this round are best two out of three games, with winners advancing to the next level.

In rounds with an odd number of players, the odd one out joins the previous pair for a three-way game to narrow down to two players. Basic Rules of Rock-Paper-Scissors for Two Players: Rock: Defeats scissors but loses to paper. Paper: Defeats rock but loses to scissors. Scissors: Defeats paper but loses to rock. Same gesture: Tie (play again).

Rules for Three-Player Rock-Paper-Scissors: In three-player games, everyone uses only one hand gesture.



If the outcome is rock, paper, scissors: Tie (play again).

If the outcome is paper, paper, scissors: The player showing scissors wins; those showing paper are out.

If the outcome is scissors, scissors, paper: The players showing scissors win and continue with a best two out of three games rule to determine the single winner.

Adult Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament Schedule:

Saturday, January 13

10:00-11:00: Registration for Group A.

11:00-13:00: Qualifying round for Group A, reducing to 7 players.

12:00-13:00: Registration for Group B.

13:00-15:00: Qualifying round for Group B, reducing to 7 players.

15:00-15:30: Championship round to determine the champion.

15:30-16:00: Award ceremony and photo session.

Registration Information:

Sign up using the QR code available from today until January 12.

Space is limited to 250 participants per group.

