BluPort Hua Hin to host “Hua Hin Eat, Drink, Travel” festival

BluPort, in collaboration with the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Chamber of Commerce, is set to host the much-anticipated “Hua Hin Eat, Drink, Travel” festival.

The event will run from September 29th to October 1st, 2023, at the Event Port on the G Floor of BluPort Hua Hin.

The festival will bring together a variety of renowned vendors, offering exclusive deals from hotels, accommodations, popular tourist spots, restaurants, and enticing beverage outlets.

The festival intends to introduce fresh perspectives on the town, benefitting both visitors and local enterprises.

Among the highlights of the festival is a curated coffee exhibition, tailored for coffee aficionados. Attendees can look forward to acquiring knowledge on various coffee bean strains, witnessing barista competitions, and viewing live latte art demonstrations. Additionally, promotional booths will offer discounts from several Hua Hin hotels and renowned coffee and dessert outlets. Travel enthusiasts will also find stores presenting exclusive products and camping gear at special event-only prices.

Meanwhile, BluPort is offering a host of other exclusive promotions, valued at over 300,000 Baht, from now through to September 30th.

In addition to these offers, food enthusiasts can enjoy meals at the Food Court for just 49 Baht. Furthermore, the purchase of a food card comes with an enticing offer of an instant top-up worth up to 80 Baht, though terms and conditions are applicable.

Residents and tourists alike are encouraged to explore and take advantage of the offerings at the “Hua Hin Eat, Drink, Travel” festival this year.

