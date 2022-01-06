Bluport Opens ‘The Legend Arena’ Sports Venue

Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister, presided over the grand opening ceremony of ‘The Legend Arena’ sports venue at the Bluport Hua Hin Shopping Centre on December 16th.

The venue, which spans more than 1000 square meters on the third floor of the shopping centre, offers a diverse range of sports, including a Muay Thai stadium, boxing, judo, wrestling, karate, gymnastics, yoga, Zumba dance, and small golf quizzes that are experimental in the form of technical sports science for Thai and foreign residents, as well as tourists who have traveled to Hua Hin.

It is also planned to hold small golf quizzes that are experimental in the form of technical sports science. The ceremony was attended by a large number of distinguished guests and members of the media, and there were also many legendary athletes participating in the event such as; Paradorn Srichaphan, who when ranked 9th in the world was Asia’s highest ranked male tennis player, Yaowapa Buraphonchai, a Thai Taekwondo athlete who was the bronze medalist in the women’s under 49 kg event at the 2004 Summer Olympics, and Muay Thai exponents, Khao Phong Sittichuchai, and Saenchai.

Hua Hin is considered both a tourist and a sports city, and has athletes once famed across Thailand such as Mr. Mana Seedok buab, (Pone Kingpetch), Thailand’s first world boxing champion, and also Prayad Marksaeng a Thai professional golfer, tennis player, and football player.

Also a large number of world-class tennis players have come to compete at the True Arena and have stayed in Hua Hin which raises the cities profile across the world. The Legend Arena will be a multi-sports centre accommodating all kinds of sports and will hopefully see competitors visiting from many parts of the world to participate and view. “It can make the city of Hua Hin more of a landmark when it comes to sports”. Said Suwat

