Border patrol station 146 the first immigrant quarantine facility

Border Patrol Station 146 in Prachuap Khiri Khan province has recently been renovated, and secured by a surrounding barbed wire fence in readiness to receive immigrants fleeing from Myanmar. The two-storey building can accommodate up to 100 people and will be used as a Covid-19 screening and quarantine facility.

Immigrants will be held at the building in Khlong Wan sub-district, tested and quarantined before being brought into the legal proceedings. Border patrol officers will be pleased that this will reduce the risk they previously faced during a busy period of high numbers illegally crossing the border. Their aim is to now educate people in the area to present themselves rather than acting unlawfully and presenting a health risk to innocent border villagers on the Thai side.

