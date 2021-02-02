Brackish tap water in Bangkok

Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Boonyamanee said that his department had been coordinating with the Royal Irrigation Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to fix the problem of brackish water in the Bangkok metropolitan area.
He said during January 28 to February 2, saltwater has interfered the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority’s water supply in Pathum Thani province.
People living in Bangkok and surrounding areas will undergo brackish tap water in certain times.
The ministry has requested the Irrigation Department to enhance the draining rate to reduce salinity in Chao Phraya and Tha Jin rivers, which should progressively reduce the water’s brackishness.
Niphon added that the two ministries are also making sure that the water supply will be enough for consumption in metropolitan areas which cover Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakarn provinces during the upcoming drought season.
Source: The Nation