British man, 92, dies from COVID-19 in Hua Hin

A 92 year old British man in Hua Hin has died of the coronavirus, provincial health officials have confirmed.

The man had lived in Hua Hin district and had a history of heart disease. He was admitted to hospital on April 26, Dr. Suriya Kuharat, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Health Doctor, confirmed on Friday (April 30).

Members of the man’s family had recently travelled from high risk areas, Dr. Suriya said.

Dr. Suriya also revealed the province reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the cumulative total for the province to 1,075.

To date, 658 patients have recovered, while 414 patients are still being treated.

There are currently 16 patients in the province being treated with severe symptoms, while 21 patients show moderate symptoms.

This week, Prachuap Khiri Khan has seen the number of new infections fall considerably, with the number of daily new infections in the province less than 20 on three separate occasions.

comments