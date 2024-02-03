British man arrested in Bangkok for buying sex from underage girls in Hua Hin

A British man was arrested in Bangkok on Saturday (Feb 3) charged with buying sex from underage girls in Hua Hin, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has announced.

The 35 year old man, identified as Mr James, was arrested on Yen Akat Road in the Sathon district by officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD).

The officers were acting on arrest warrant number 416/2567 issued by the Criminal Court on Jan 19, said ATPD commander Pol Maj Gen Sarut Kwaengsopha.

The arrest was a continuation of an investigation which started in August 2023 when police officers arrested two women for committing the offense of “conspiracy by agreement of two or more persons to commit human trafficking” by secretly employing children under 18 years of age at a bar in Hua Hin.

They were also found to have taken children under 18 years of age out to sell sexual services to customers.

Police have been continuing the investigation and tracking down alleged customers of the two women.

As part of that investigation police say they found evidence that Mr James purchased sexual services from minors working at the bar.

Upon initial interrogation, the suspect denied all charges.

The name of the suspects arrested in Hua Hin last August, as well as the name of the bar, were not reported.

