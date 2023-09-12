Brotherhood – Respect, Care & Share: Benefit event for Hua Hin musician Ped Bluesman, Sept 24

The Hua Hin Musician’s Club Presents “Brotherhood – Respect, Care & Share,” a beneﬁt event to support local musician Ped Bluesman and his family, hosted by El Toro Loco.

On Sunday, 24 September 2023, seven of Hua Hin’s favorite rock bands come together at El Toro Loco, Soi 102, to help raise much needed funds to assist fellow musician Ped Bluesman and his family. “Brother Duck,” as Ped is also known, faces signiﬁcant medical expenses following a motorbike accident and subsequent surgeries to repair his lower leg.

The evening will feature live music by some of Hua Hin’s ﬁnest musicians, a live auction featuring rare and memorable items and a full buﬀet.

For this event the HHMC has created a limited edition “one of a kind” commemorative t-shirt available only during the live auction. Other auction items include three guitars signed by Ped Bluesman as well as all of the musicians participating in the event, precious memorabilia and “Dinner for Two” vouchers at local restaurants.

To make the enTre event feel like a true “family aﬀair,” there will be a full buﬀet beginning at 6 PM (18:00 h). Ticket price is 350 Thb, with all proceeds (after expenses) going to Ped Bluesman and his family. Advance tickets are available at El Toro Loco and select locations.

[Tickets also may be purchased at the door, subject to capacity.]

There is no better feeling than a community coming together to join hands in support one of its members who has given so much of himself to promote and provide quality music to the music lovers of Hua Hin.

Mark your calendars now – Sunday, 24 September 2023 – for this amazing event. Seven bands, delicious food, cool beverages and friends gathering for a great cause evening of “Brotherhood – Respect, Care & Share.” [Bands to be announced soon]

