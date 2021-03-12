Brush fires rage on in Chiang Mai

Brush fires are raging on in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai Province as air pollution soars. Firefighters say they are struggling to put out the fires which line the Suthep-Pui National Park. A KA-32 helicopter has been brought in to help contain the fires after they spread fastly through the bamboo forest.

The helicopters have already put out about half of the fires with authorities saying the fires should be put out soon, thanks to the more than 200 people who have volunteered to help.

A man has been detained in connection to the fires, but he has denied all allegations.

The cause of the pollution is mainly due to wildfires sprouting up as a result of open burning across the border in Myanmar forests and locally around northern farms in Thailand.

The government has warned farmers to not burn the past year’s crops, but the issue still remains.

AQI readings by the Pollution Control Department also reveal that 5 northern provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Tak and Lamphun recorded unhealthy to hazardous levels of air quality.

Source: The Thaiger

