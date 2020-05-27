Burmese workers preparing to return to Central Thailand

Over 5,000 migrant workers from Myanmar are now preparing to return to Thailand’s central province of Samut Sakhon in the next few months. These workers had returned to their country to obtain documents for their work permits. Officials said that their employers will be responsible for their quarantine measures upon arrival.

Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri told employers to arrange accommodations for their employees during the 14-day quarantine period. He is also confident that employers will strictly comply with the safety health measures to prevent new infections of Covid-19 virus amongst the migrants.

The Nation Thailand reported that around 600 factories in Samut Sakhon will be rehiring almost 5,400 workers from Myanmar after both the Thai and Myanmar governments have agreed on a memorandum.

Meanwhile, according to statistics from www.coronavirus.thebaselab.com, Myanmar has a total number of 206 infected cases, 6 deaths, 76 active cases and 124 have recovered since the outbreak began.

Source: The Thaiger | The Nation Thailand

