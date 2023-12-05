Bus accident in Prachuap Khiri Khan: 14 dead, 35 injured

At least 14 people were killed and 35 others injured when a tour bus left the road and crashed into a tree in Thap Sakae, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The incident took place at around 1am on Tuesday (Dec 5) and involved a Bangkok-Nathawi passenger bus, which veered off the road and collided with a tree near Petchkasem Road, close to the entrance to Hat Wanakorn National Park.

Thap Sakae is approximately 2 hours by car from Hua Hin.

The accident was reported to Police Lieutenant Anan Totung of Huay Yang Police Station. Emergency services, including rescue units from Tab Sakae Hospital, Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital, and foundations like Sawang Roong Rueng Tham and Sawang Prachuap Tham, were immediately dispatched to the site.

Upon arrival, responders found the Srisiam Tour Limited bus, registered in Bangkok under the number 14-3301, severely damaged against a tree, with its front section split into two. The bus, operating on the Bangkok-Nathawi route, was reportedly carrying 46 passengers and 3 staff members from the Southern Bus Terminal to Nathawi District in Songkhla Province.

Many passengers were found trapped inside the wreckage, leading to a complex and urgent rescue operation. The injured were promptly given first aid before being transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

The bus had previously stopped at the Suphan Son Sam Roi Yot restaurant before continuing its journey. The cause of the crash, which occurred just as the bus reached the vicinity of Hat Wanakorn National Park, remains under investigation. Authorities are working to determine the factors leading to incident and will proceed in accordance with the law.

comments