Bus-train collision – 20 dead, dozens more injured

By
Larry Cadiz
-
0
12
Officials standing at the wreckage of the horrific collision near the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province. (AFP PHOTO / Ministry of Transport)

Twenty passengers were confirmed dead and 29 others injured on Sunday morning when a bus collided with a freight train in Chachoengsao province, reports said.

The incident happened at about 8.05am at a railway crossing near Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station, just 50 kilometres east of Bangkok, as the bus passengers were on their way to a temple, the district police chief said.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene finding bodies lying by the railroad tracks and scattered passenger’s belongings.

Victims of the Sunday morning’s bus-train collision next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in Chachoengsao province. (AFP PHOTO /Bangpakong Rescue Foundation)

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Ban Pho, Phutthasothorn and Kasemrat, in Muang district.

Freight train No 852 was travelling between Laem Chabang and Hua Takhae railway stations when it hit the bus at the railway crossing in tambon Bang Toey in Chachoengsao’s Muang district.

Writers: AFP & Online Reporters
Source: Bangkok Post

