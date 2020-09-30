Cabinet approves 3,000 baht co-payment for 10 million consumers

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a scheme to make a co-payment of a maximum 3,000 baht per person for 10 million consumers over a three-month period.

The co-payment scheme, which is scheduled to be implemented from Oct 23 until Dec 31, is intended for Thai citizens aged 18 and above.

They need to sign up for the scheme from Oct 16 onwards.

“The co-payment project doesn’t apply to government lottery, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and services,” he clarified.

The maximum amount from the government will be limited to 150 baht per day and 3,000 baht per person throughout the period, he said.

Mr Anucha added that the amount will be transferred to the participants’ electronic wallets.

The Bangkok Post reports that Cabinet have also approved the addition of an extra 1,500 baht to the monthly living allowance for nearly 14 million citizens holding state welfare cards. Recipients will get the 1,500 baht in 3 installments of 500 baht between October and December.

Sources: Bangkok Post | The Thaiger

comments