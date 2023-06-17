Calling all foodies: Join us for an unforgettable food tour of Phetchaburi

🌟 BOOK NOW> here

Calling all foodies, this one is for you!

Hua Hin Today has teamed up with Feast Thailand and TAT Phetchaburi to offer readers the chance to experience the gastronomic wonders of Phetchaburi.

The Original Flavours of Phetchaburi food tour is available at a special introductory price of just 1,550 THB, which includes transfers between Hua Hin Clock Tower and Phetchaburi.

The tour starts in the Old Town Morning Market where we walk the streets, tasting as we go.

We also explore the making of one of Thailand’s favourite noodles, Khanom Jeen.

Next stop, we taste 2 very different types of noodle soups, with flavours which originated from this area. We also visit two sisters who have been making and selling amazing street sweets for over 60 years.

A trip to Phetchaburi is never complete without a visit to a palm sugar plantation.

You will see the process from growing to picking to processing; we then taste the finished product.

We will also see the small steamed cakes known Khanom Than being made and taste them as well.

We then head to a local restaurant where we taste local food made from ingredients which are plentiful in Phetchaburi.

You will taste over 15 different dishes on this full day tour, so get ready to eat!

Phetchaburi, known as the ‘City of Three Tastes’—salty, sweet, and sour—is a haven for food enthusiasts. Recently recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, this destination proudly showcases its rich culinary heritage, with time-honored recipes passed down through generations.

🌟 BOOK NOW> here

During this full-day food tour, you will have the opportunity to explore the diverse flavors that have shaped the food culture of the province.

The Original Flavours of Phetchaburi food tour promises an unforgettable gastronomic adventure.

It’s perfect for seasoned foodies or those who just want an introduction into Phetchaburi’s fabulous cuisine.

Tour Highlights:

Over 15 food & drink tastings; Old town fresh market, street vendors and 1 local restaurant

Taste noodle soups done Phetchaburi style

See how palm sugar is made

Dine at a local restaurant serving local style dishes

The Original Flavours of Petchaburi

Operates : On request 8am to 4pm

: On request 8am to 4pm Duration : Approx 8 hours

: Approx 8 hours Walking Distance : A little through the old town and fresh food market

: A little through the old town and fresh food market Transport : Tour departs from the Hua Hin Clock Tower

: Tour departs from the Hua Hin Clock Tower Food Included : Over 15 food and non-alcoholic drink items from visiting the old town food market, a noodle shop, street food stalls and a local restaurant at the end of the tour.

: Over 15 food and non-alcoholic drink items from visiting the old town food market, a noodle shop, street food stalls and a local restaurant at the end of the tour. Note: This tour is not suitable for Vegetarians, Vegans or Celiacs.

🌟 BOOK NOW> here

🌟 BOOK NOW> here

comments