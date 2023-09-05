Can I drink tap water in Hua Hin?

Hua Hin Today readers get a FREE water filter survey and FREE INSTALLATION (value 5,500 THB) when buying a water filter. Find out more here

Where is Hua Hin Tap Water Taken From?

The tap water source for Hua Hin comes from the Pranburi Dam and Phetburi Dam. The water from the dams is treated at water treatment plants before it is pumped into the tap water distribution system.

Water Treatment Plants

There are five water treatment plants in Hua Hin and they all use a similar process to treat the water. The water is first filtered to remove sediment and other large particles. It is then disinfected with chlorine to kill harmful bacteria and viruses before it enters the tap water distributed in Hua Hin.

Tap Water Distribution System

The tap water distribution system in Hua Hin is a complex network of pipelines, storage facilities, and pumps that delivers water to homes and businesses throughout the city. However, the system is outdated in some areas and has been subject to some criticism. There have been reports of water quality problems, such as brown or cloudy water, and of water shortages during dry seasons. The Hua Hin municipality is working to improve the system, but it is a major undertaking and will take some time to complete.

Water Quality

The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) is a Thai state enterprise under the Ministry of Interior. The PWA is responsible for the production and distribution of tap water that meets World Health Organisation (WHO) standards to Hua Hin and all 74 provinces throughout Thailand except Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi which are served by the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MVA).

The Hua Hin municipality takes samples of the water from the distribution system and from the water treatment plants on a regular basis. The samples are analysed for a variety of contaminants, including bacteria, viruses, metals, and chemicals.The water must meet WHO drinking water standards before it is considered safe to drink. If the water does not meet the standards, the Hua Hin municipality takes steps to address the problem.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind about the tap water in Hua Hin:

The water may be cloudy or brown at times, especially during dry seasons. This is usually due to sediment in the pipes.

in the pipes. The water may contain small amounts of chlorine, which is used to disinfect it. Chlorine can have a taste and odour, but it is safe to drink.

The water may contain viruses and bacteria, Keep in mind it’s safe to drink when it leaves the municipal water treatment plants. It’s a long way before it reaches your tap in your home and there are a few obstacles on the way. For example many residents use water tanks to store water, when water is not circulating properly it creates an ideal environment for viruses and bacteria growth.

So is it safe to drink tap water in Hua Hin?

The tap water in Hua Hin is considered to be safe to drink when it’s leaving the water treatment plants, but the short answer is most likely no.

Here are some tips for drinking tap water in Hua Hin:

Let the water run for a few minutes before you use it. This will flush out any sediment that may be in the pipes.

Boil the water for at least one minute before drinking it. This will kill any harmful bacteria.

Use a water filter system to remove impurities.

By following these tips, you can be sure that the tap water you drink in Hua Hin is safe and healthy.

If you are concerned about the water quality in Hua Hin, you can always buy bottled water. However, bottled water is not regulated as tap water and plastic bottles have a highly negative impact on the environment. Everyday over a billion plastic bottles find their way to landfills and oceans.

A better option is to install a whole home water filter system. This will remove any impurities from the water in your entire home, making it safe to drink from every tap. It tastes better and it’s an environmental and healthier option than bottled water.

