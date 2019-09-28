Canadian Guitarist Killed in Pattaya Motorbike Crash

Michael Anthony Pinheiro, a 51-year-old Canadian expat, has died after an early morning motorbike accident in Pattaya.

It’s understood Mr. Pinheiro was a popular guitarist, active in the local live music scene in the city’s clubs.

The Pattaya News reported that the musician, who was riding a scooter, was involved in a collision with a Honda CBR 650 big bike, in front of Foodland Supermarket.

Mr. Pinheiro was unconscious when rushed to hospital, where he passed away. The driver of the big bike, 25-year-old Samart Butboran, has been seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Witnesses say the big bike was traveling at a high speed and doing wheelies and exhibitions. When Mr. Pinheiro’s bike crossed the road to get to the supermarket, the big bike rider was unable to stop in time and rammed into him.

The police investigation is ongoing.

By May Taylor

Source & photos: Pattaya News