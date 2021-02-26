Canadians to help Thailand recruit English teachers

Thailand authorities want more native-speaking English teachers and plan to recruit more than 10,000 English teachers for 300 schools to improve English proficiency among Thai students.

According to Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan, teachers will be placed in schools once the pandemic has eased.

Recruitment for the plan is expected to be completed by May.

He says the Cabinet has signed an agreement between the ministry, embassy and the Thai-Canadian Chamber of Commerce for the recruitment plan.

The ministry plans to focus on teaching language in early levels of education because young students are at a fitting age for building communication skills, Nataphol says.

Teachers will be either native English speakers or Thai teachers who hold an English degree.

Along with 10,000 English teachers, the Cabinet also plans to recruit 10,000 Chinese teachers. Teachers will also receive training.

Source: The Thaiger

