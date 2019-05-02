Capture a Large Quantity of Methamphetamine

In the middle night on April 3, the police set up a search point for illegal things in front of the Kao Yai Police Box, Cha-am area on Petchkasem Road. The Police Officers of Petchaburi Police station stopped for the inspection of a pickup truck, driven by Mr. Prajak.

Mr. Prajak presented a suspicious attitude which caused the police to search his pick up and they found a large amount (10 packages) of amphetamine drugs wrapped in yellow wax paper. The drugs were hidden in a blue plastic bag placed at the back of the driver’s seat. The amphetamines, totaling 1 hundred thousand tablets, are worth about 20 million baht. The police took the accused for further investigation.

