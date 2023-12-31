Car crash on bypass road in Cha Am claims one life, injures two

A devastating car accident occurred early Saturday on the Cha-am – Pranburi bypass road, tragically resulting in one fatality and leaving two injured.

A white Alphard van, carrying Chinese tourists, lost control at kilometer marker 5+900 on the inbound lane towards Bangkok and crashed into a tree, immediately bursting into flames.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kanjanakla Phiriyadechawatcharawong, an investigator at Cha-am Police Station, was alerted to the incident. The Cha-am municipal fire brigade, Sawang Sarraphat Rescue Team, and emergency medical personnel from Cha-am Hospital were swiftly dispatched to the scene for assistance.

Upon arrival, responders discovered the van engulfed in flames. The force of the collision with the large roadside tree had caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

Tragically, a person believed to be in their mid-twenties to early thirties was trapped inside and perished at the site. The identity of the deceased, presumed to be the Thai driver, could not be confirmed due to the extent of the injuries and the fire.

In addition to the fatality, two other passengers sustained significant injuries. A young Chinese woman, estimated to be between 20-25 years old, suffered a broken left leg. Likewise, a 29-year-old Chinese man endured a similar injury. Both were promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.

The identities of the injured are confirmed to be Chinese tourists. The body of the deceased has been taken to Cha-am Hospital for further investigation and formal identification. Authorities are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the accident, with the cause still under investigation.

