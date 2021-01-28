Caught ‘red-handed’ police raided Koh Pha-ngan bar

More than 100 Thai and foreign customers were caught at a bar in Koh Phangan of Surat Thani province for hosting a drinking party and violating the Emergency Decree.

More than 50 Surat Thani Provincial Police raided a mountain-top restaurant/bar at 2:00 AM witnessing a large group of customers who were dancing without following any measures set by the emergency decree in Thailand.

111 guests, 89 foreigners, 23 Thai nationals, along with the restaurant owner and host were caught. Some had managed to escape the arrest during the raid. A batch of alcoholic beverages discovered and was seized for investigation.

40-year-old Pongdarun Lim-O-Chakul confessed that he was organizing the party and admitted to all charges the police have accused of him.

The guests were charged for violating the Emergency Decree by participating in mass gatherings of more than five people.

Both the restaurant owner and host were charged for violating the rules by opening a restaurant and providing/drinking alcoholic beverages at the restaurant.

Source: Thepattayanews

comments