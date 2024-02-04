Celebrate the Month of Love and Prosperity this February at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, the five-star beachfront retreat nestled on the pure shores of the Gulf of Thailand, invites guests to embrace the spirit of love and prosperity throughout February with a series of captivating dining experiences to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year.

Couples can come together and indulge in the intimate “Under the Stars Beach Valentine’s Dinner” – a romantic five-course menu set in an exclusive cabana on Hua Hin Beach, served by a personal butler. Priced at THB 16,950++ per couple, this enchanting evening includes a bouquet of flowers and personalized background music. Join us on 14 February 2024, from 18:00 – 22:00 hrs.

For parents and children who want to celebrate their family’s love, Amber Kitchen will stage the vibrant “Valentine’s Day Dinner Buffet.” Chefs will present a spectacular selection of seafood on ice, a live BBQ, prime carved meats, and a variety of Thai & international delights. Little ones will be kept fully engaged by the fun activities at the kid’s corner, while a live band ensures entertainment for all. Priced at THB 1,699++ per person, this uplifting evening takes place on 14 February 2024, from 18:00 – 22:00 hrs.

At Big Fish & Bar, couples can unwind in style and enjoy a “Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner.” With oceanfront tables and cabanas priced at THB 12,999++ per couple, or an exclusive dining table option at THB 6,999++ per couple, this sublime five-course set dinner includes a glass of bubbly and a special surprise gift! This exquisite evening will be staged on 14 February 2024, from 17:00 – 22:00 hrs.

Partners can sweeten up their day with the “Valentine’s Afternoon Tea” at the Lobby Lounge and Siam Bakery. Priced at THB 1,695++ per couple, this sparkling afternoon tea includes a selection of sweet and savory treats, two glasses of bubbly, and two cups of freshly-brewed coffee or premium tea. This romantic afternoon experience is available from 11 – 17 February 2024, 12:00 – 16:00 hrs.

To ring in the “Year of the Dragon,” Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa will present a series of enticing “Chinese New Year Specials” at Big Fish & Bar. Couples, families and friends can come together and elevate their evening with Chinese premium delicacies prepared by our skilled chefs. Prices start from THB 400++ per dish, and the festivities unfold from 1 – 29 February 2024, 17:00 – 23:00 hrs.

On Lunar New Year’s day, guests are invited to a vibrant “Chinese New Year Dinner Buffet” at Amber Kitchen. Priced at THB 1,888++ per person, this bountiful buffet dinner promises an array of Chinese delights, such as roasted Peking duck, suckling pig, and Szechuan chili beef, along with seafood on ice, a live BBQ and much more. Prepare to be dazzled by majestic dragon and lion dance performances, for a truly auspicious and uplifting start to the “Year of the Dragon.” This upbeat evening will take place on 10 February 2024, from 18:00 – 22:00 hrs.

So, whether you’re seeking a romantic evening with your special someone or a fun-filled feast with family and friends, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa promises unforgettable culinary experience this February.

