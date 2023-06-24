Ceremony held to mark the 133rd anniversary of the royal pavilion in the Phraya Nakhon Cave

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province have held a commemorative ceremony marking the 133rd anniversary of the pavilion in the Phraya Nakhon Cave.

The ceremony on June 22, which was presided over by Governor Sathian Charoenyen of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and attended by the District Chief of Sam Roi Yot aimed to pay homage to the historical significance of the cave and pavilion.

During the event, Governor Sathian Charoenyen conducted the royal worship ceremony and recited the royal anthem.

He was joined by representatives from various agencies, who offered their respects before the royal photograph of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn, Rama V.

Historical records reveal that five Thai kings have visited the cave over the years.

King Mongkut Rama IV, for instance, made two visits: the first in 1859 during his royal tour of the southern provinces, and the second in 1863.

King Chulalongkorn Rama V, visited Phraya Nakhon Cave on four occasions—1863, 1886, 1889, and 1890.

Although the exact date of King Rama VI’s visit remains unknown, he confirmed having visited the cave at some point.

Additionally, King Prajadhipok Rama VII, visited the pavilion on November 20, 1926. A royal monogram inscription (Por.Por.Ror.) attributed to him can still be seen on the western wall of the cave to this day.

Finally, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX, visited the cave twice—first on June 22, 1958, and then on May 31, 1981.

The pavilion, situated within Phraya Nakhon Cave, is an architecturally remarkable structure with a four-sided design.



Measuring 2.55 meters in width, 8 meters in length, and 2.55 meters in height, it was constructed during King Chulalongkorn’s reign (Rama V) to serve as a place of reverence during his visits to the cave.

Skilled craftsmen in Bangkok built the pavilion, and it was later transported to its current location in Sam Roi Yot National Park, where it was assembled under the supervision of Phraya Chalyothin.

A moment of historical significance occurred on June 20, 1890, when King Chulalongkorn personally elevated the structure to its current pavilion status, using his own hands.

To further commemorate this occasion, the king ordered the inscription of his royal monogram abbreviation (Por.Por.Ror.) on the northern wall of the pavilion.

Over time, the pavilion has become an iconic symbol not only within Phraya Nakhon Cave but also for Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

When sunlight penetrates the cave’s opening, it illuminates the pavilion, enhancing its beauty and allure.

Recognizing its cultural and historical importance, the Department of Fine Arts registered the pavilion as an essential archaeological site in 1952.

The ceremony held on the 133rd anniversary of the pavilion’s existence paid tribute to the rich history and cultural significance associated with Phraya Nakhon Cave. It served as a reminder of the enduring royal heritage and the profound impact of Thai kings throughout the ages.

comments