Cha Am – Hua Hin – Pranburi bypass road set for major upgrade

The bypass road which spans Cha Am, Hua Hin and Pranburi is set for a major upgrade, the Department of Highways (DoH) have announced.

The upgrade will see the road be expanded to six lanes – three on each side – as well as concrete barriers being installed along the route.

The upgrade of the 47.3-kilometre road, known officially as Highway No.37, will cost 7 billion baht and will be completed by 2025, the DOH said.

Once completed, the new road will help to alleviate congestion in the region, particularly during holidays and weekends.

It will also help to boost connectivity from the area to Bangkok and improve road safety, the DOH said.

The project is being carried out after the Transport Ministry ordered the expansion of the road to be prioritized in order to improve traffic efficiency along the Gulf of Thailand.

The road will be expanded along Huay Ta Paet, the Chang Thaeng Krachat intersection, Silpakorn University, the Huay Mongkol intersection and Hua Hin district office before connecting with Phetkasem Road, the DOH said.

