Cha Am woman turns house into a la carte restaurant, selling pad kapraow for just 20 baht

If the impact from COVID-19 wasn’t bad enough, the recent surge in pork prices is the latest hurdle restauranteurs in Thailand are having to face.

But one woman in Cha Am is very much trying to make the best of a bad situation.

Mrs. Wassana Plattong, an employee from the Regent Hotel, has turned her home into an a la carte restaurant, selling stir-fried pork basil (Kapraow) with rice for just 20 baht.

The restaurant opens at weekends as she fits it in around her job at the hotel.

Mrs. Wassana, who has worked in the hotel industry for 30 years, explained how she initially opened the restaurant named Baan Na Hom Klin Cha-am, as a way to supplement her income and provide extra financial support to her family during the pandemic.

Mrs. Wassana said she wanted to draw in customers by offering delicious but very affordable food as a way to support other people in community who may be impacted due to COVID-19.

She decided to sell dishes such as stir-fried basil with pork or chicken and rice for just baht, plus and additional 5 baht for an egg!

Mrs. Wassana revealed how she is able to keep costs down because she grows many of the ingredients, such as chillis, rice, basil and coconuts in her own garden.

She said there has been no shortage of customers.

Mrs. Wassana said she even started to branch out and has some signature dishes and a specials menu which includes dishes such as mackerel and shrimp paste fried rice, stir fried seafood basil and even a smoothie menu.

Despite the recent spike in pork prices, Mrs. Wassana said she has no intention of increasing her prices.

Baan Na Hom Klin Cha-am is open every Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 – 20:00.

