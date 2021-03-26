Chatuchak Market set to open six days a week

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has decided to ease lockdown measures at Chatuchak Market.

Merchants will be allowed to open their shops on weekdays, except Monday, Wanlaya Wattanarat, BMA’s deputy permanent secretary said.

The market had first been ordered shut on weekdays and be open only on weekends to prevent the spread of the virus.

“To help increase revenue for the merchants, the market will open until 8 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, while on Friday, Saturday and Sunday merchants are allowed to remain open until 10 pm,” she said.

“Chatuchak will close every Monday for cleaning.”

The BMA also has ordered the market administrator to expand the walkways within the market.

By removing obstacles and stalls that overstep on walkways to reduce crowdedness and install lighting to facilitate people’s night-time shopping.

“We expect the market will be ready to open six days a week by around mid-April,” she added.

“We are planning to organise promotional activities around the clock tower to attract shoppers, such as cactus or gift festival.”

The BMA also urged over 10,000 merchants in 31 zones of the market to send one representative from each zone to join in meetings with the BMA and market administrator to address any problems.

Source: The Thaiger

