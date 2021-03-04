Chiang Mai 3rd most polluted city

Chiang Mai ranked as the 3rd most polluted city in the world yesterday, following Lahor in Pakistan and New Delhi in India. The northern Thai city’s was recorded to have an average PM2.5 and dust level higher than 200.

All 4 air quality stations in the municipal area reported the PM as exceeding the safe level, with the deputy chief of an air pollution command citing some 928 hotspots detected across the nation’s 17 northern province.

In Tak province, its PM2.5 and PM10 rating exceeded the safe level for 4 consecutive days, affecting people’s health and road visibility.

The Department of Health Director-General says tropical storms in the northern part of Thailand would help reduce the PM2.5 in Bangkok, The Central Plains, the East and the lower North over the next few days.

