Children’s playground at 19 Rai Park in Hua Hin to get a major makeover

The children’s playground at 19 Rai is slated to undergo a significant upgrade and improvement. The initiative aims to create a safer and more aesthetically pleasing environment for children of all ages.

On Wednesday, June 14, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr Polkrit Phuangwalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief, accompanied by Mr. Udom Duangkae, Chairman of the Municipal Council, Mr. Sunti Tiemtat, Mr. Danai Phongsong, and Miss Nonglak Phadungthot, members of the Municipal Council, visited the park to survey the site.

The initial phase of the renovation project will focus on removing the large-sized billboards located around the playground that are no longer in use and have deteriorated over time, ensuring the elimination of potential hazards.

Furthermore, efforts will be made to enhance and stabilize the play equipment, ensuring their appeal and suitability for various age groups.

Permission will also be sought from the Port Authority to bring in sea sand to be used on the surface of the playground, while the surrounding area will be landscaped with with grass planted alongside the playground.

Highlighting the significance of the 19 Rai Park, Mr. Polkrit Pongwanlaisin, the District Chief of Hua Hin, emphasized its status as a vital public space in the city.

Currently hosting a range of activities for exercise and relaxation, including the children’s playground, the park is enjoyed by people in Hua Hin. Recognizing the importance of fostering happiness within the community, both the district and municipal authorities have come together to formulate plans for the park’s further development and improvement.

The ultimate goal is to create a space that caters to the needs of individuals of all ages and genders, offering relaxation and potentially serving as a venue for local food markets where consumers can find affordable prices. Most importantly, the renovated park will provide a safe and joyous environment for young children to play.

Speaking about the project, Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul expressed his enthusiasm, stating that the development and enhancement of the park align with the city’s overarching vision to become the “City of Happiness.”

This comprehensive vision encompasses various facets, including health, safety, environmental friendliness, and architectural heritage.

