Chinese golfers tee off at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course following visa exemption announcement

44 golfers from Shanghai Golfers Club descended on the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course on Monday (Oct 2).

The golfers will take part in a series of games as part of SGC October Golf Tournament.

The visit comes on the heels of Thailand’s recent announcement of a temporary tourist visa exemption scheme.

This exemption, targeting passport holders from both the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Kazakhstan, took effect on 25 September 2023 and will be valid until 29 February 2024. It’s a strategic move by Thailand’s government to bolster the nation’s tourism sector, aiming for a lofty tourism revenue target of 2.38 trillion Baht this year.

Chinese and Kazakhstani tourists, during this five-month visa exemption window, can now enjoy up to a 30-day stay for tourism purposes in the picturesque and culturally rich nation of Thailand.

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said “This stimulus visa scheme forms part of the government’s Quick-win measures announced on 11 September 2023 to achieve the long-term goal and boost the Thai economy through travel and tourism. It will help stimulate inbound travel from China which is one of Thailand’s key source tourist markets and Kazakhstan which is considered an emerging market, especially during this coming high tourist season. Ultimately, it will help revive Thai tourism and reach the revenue target set for this year.”

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said “The ‘ease of travelling’ policy will enable tourists to save time and spending on visa application and fee, making it easier for tourists to decide to travel to Thailand. With the visa exemption scheme, Thailand could expect to welcome around 4.04-4.4 million Chinese tourists in 2023 and achieve the forecasted revenue target of 257,500 million Baht.”

The stimulus visa scheme takes effect just ahead of the Golden Week, one of the longest holidays in China, from 1-8 October 2023. During the weeklong holiday in China, airlines have announced their readiness to operate charter flights, increase flight frequencies, and introduce new routes between cities in China and Thailand including Chengdu – Samui, Beijing – Chiang Mai, Guangzhou – Chiang Mai, Shanghai – Chiang Mai, Shanghai – Phuket, Guangzhou – Phuket, and Kunming – Hat Yai.

“From Kazakhstan, Thailand expects the visa exemption scheme to help reach 180,000 tourists by the end of this year,” Ms. Thapanee added.

The visa exemption scheme extended to Chinese and Kazakhstani tourists forms is expected to help revive Thai tourism and achieve this year’s target of 25-30 million tourists and 2.38 trillion Baht in revenue.

All images: Pramote Petchasart

comments