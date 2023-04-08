Chiva-Som celebrates its 28th anniversary with month-long celebration in conjunction with Easter and Songkran

In April, pioneering and transformative wellness destination Chiva-Som Hua Hin celebrates its 28th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, it is launching a series of special offers throughout the month in conjunction with Easter and the Songkran festival.

Born in 1995 when Boonchu Rojanastien demolished his beachfront holiday home to build a sanctuary that more people could enjoy, Chiva-Som officially opened its doors on 19th April 1995. Since then, it has pioneered an innovative, holistic approach to wellness which expertly balances mind, body and spirit. Today, Chiva-Som, meaning ‘Haven of Life’, is known and celebrated throughout the world.

Throughout the month of April, exclusively for Thai residents, guests are guaranteed a room upgrade of three categories higher for stays of two nights or more. Rates start at THB 16,000++ per person per night, inclusive of accommodation, three wellness meals per night of stay, an individual health and wellness consultation, a physical analysis, a daily wellness treatment, full access to wellness facilities and daily fitness and leisure classes.

Easter celebrations include a special brunch on 9th April 2023 presented by Executive Chef Sinchai Srivipa, as well as hot cross buns for breakfast and egg painting in the afternoon at the Orchid Lounge.

Songkran will come with a seafood barbecue by the oceanfront accompanied by a beautiful dance performance of ancient folklore.

