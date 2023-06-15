Chiva-Som Hosts Mangrove Planting and Fundraising Gala to Celebrate The International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem 2023

Pioneering and transformative wellness destination Chiva-Som in Hua Hin, Thailand, continues its commitment to sustainability with mangrove planting and a fundraising gala for its mangrove preservation project to celebrate the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

Every year on 26th July, the world celebrates the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. The day was designated by UNESCO in 2015 to raise awareness about the uniqueness and vulnerability of mangrove ecosystems, and to promote solutions for their conservation, sustainable management and utility.

Mangroves play a vital role in protecting the coastal ecosystems they inhabit. They serve as a physical barrier to erosion and flooding; filter water, thereby improving its quality; and provide shelter to a diverse array of marine life. In the past half century, however, they have diminished rapidly worldwide due to coastal development and altered land use.

Throughout its nearly three decades of existence, Chiva-Som’s commitment to sustainability has grown from strength to strength, infusing not only the guest wellness journey, but also its daily operations and outreach to local communities. Its mangrove project, Krailart Niwate, is the jewel in its sustainability crown, as well as Hua Hin’s only mangrove ecosystem. Since 2007, over 11,000 mangrove trees have been planted, and a 1,000-metre elevated boardwalk allows visitors to explore the reserve while surrounding themselves with the healing qualities of nature.

On 26th July, in conjunction with its year-long Friends of Chiva-Som campaign to promote sustainable travel, Chiva-Som will host mangrove planting led by Friends of Chiva-Som ambassadors Suquan Bulakul, a renowned Thai actress, and Chef Dan Bark, with team members and guests joining in.

That same evening, Chef Dan will then collaborate with Chiva-Som Executive Chef Sinchai Srivipa to serve an eight-course tasting menu of wellness cuisine at Taste of Siam restaurant which overlooks the ocean. Highlight dishes include an amuse-bouche of kingfish and caviar, root & truffle, tender Australian beef with kimchi and miso, grouper and a unique savoury-sweet dessert inspired by the Thai dish miang kham. Many of the dishes will feature fresh, organic produce sourced from Chiva-Som’s own gardens.

Chef Dan Bark is a world-renowned chef with experience working in 2-and 3-Michelin Starred restaurants in Chicago for over 15 years, before returning to Bangkok to launch his own Michelin-star restaurant, Cadence by Dan Bark. His cuisine is best described as Progressive American, which each dish is a mix-and-match approach to techniques and fresh ingredients unbound by geography with no limits in flavor combination.

Chef Sinchai Srivipa began his culinary career over three decades ago, winning a scholarship from the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel in Bangkok. He travelled and worked all over the world, including in Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom, mastering different cuisines. Chef Sinchai joined the Chiva-Som team in 2009, with a short secondment to Jordan for two years as the personal chef of the royal Hashemite family. Today, he leads one of the world’s most recognised wellness cuisine teams.

Tickets for the evening are priced at THB 9,000 net per person and THB 10,000 with wine pairing. All proceeds after expenses will go to the Krailart Niwate mangrove preservation project.

Guests wishing to stay overnight at Chiva-Som Hua Hin are invited to book a two-night wellness getaway, with personalised programmes for fitness, weight management, immune resilience, stress release and spa relaxation offered at the special price of THB 16,575++ per person per night.

