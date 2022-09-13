Chiva-Som launches physiotherapy for public at the Niranlada Polyclinic 

A pioneer in global wellness, Chiva-Som in Hua Hin, extends its long-established physiotherapy expertise to support health and wellbeing by introducing Physiotherapy at the Niranlada Polyclinic. The clinic opens daily from 9.00 – 18.00. Advance appointment is required.

The physiotherapy service is designed to give guests a thorough assessment prior to treatment as a way to identify underlying factors that could be contributing to pain as well, as the exact nature of any injuries. The clinic provides treatment services based on the accurate manipulation of affected areas to gain rapid pain relief. The retraining of muscles following an injury is essential, and provides exercises aimed at restoring good posture to minimise the risk of unpleasant re-occurrences.

With our Physiotherapists’ assistance, guests will regain full range of motion, plus the relief of niggling pains, correction of muscular imbalance and safe exercise programmes for rehabilitation, or recovery, from injury.

All guests are encouraged to undertake a complimentary physical assessment where specific needs will be assessed. The physiotherapist will then give guidance on the treatments, exercise, services or programmes that are most suitable to individual needs. Guests will then be advised of a more precise therapy from our selection of Physical Therapies, Neuromuscular Massage, Integrated Therapeutic Exercise and Iso-muscle Test& Train, priced from THB 1,500 for a 40-minute session.

Contrary to popular belief, physiotherapy is not just for treating serious injuries or for the elderly. It is an effective solution to reduce even slight pain or to adjust routine functional movement. It treats a wide range of conditions, ranging from lower back, neck and shoulder problems to sports injuries and pain in the arms and legs. With many years of experience in private physiotherapy practice, we cater for all age groups. Some guests have recurrent problems and others may have more acute issues that need to be addressed.

‘Neuromuscular Massage’ incorporates a variety of advanced manual modalities that enhance the body’s natural restorative functioning. By treating trigger points, muscle adhesions and fascial (connective tissue) patterns, we can relieve problems caused by specific trauma, postural patterns or a series of repetitive movements.

‘Integrated Therapeutic Exercise’ is a unique treatment method for musculoskeletal aliments. The aim of the exercise is to restore pain free movement patterns and improve physical function. The focus is on the neuromuscular system and how it influences human movement and performance using a variety of state of the art equipment and rehabilitation exercise apparatuses, along with other innovative tools and hands-on methods.

‘Iso-muscle Test & Train’ is used by Isokinetic machine which is a computerised system for testing muscle strength and rehabilitation and can be used for the knee, shoulder, wrist, elbow or ankle. Testing will show where the strength deficit lies and at what speed the muscles and joints respond. A session of Iso-muscle Test& Train is used to measure muscular strength in musculoskeletal rehabilitation which aims to restores optimal form of function after injury or surgery. This is a great tool for people who need a faster rehabilitation process.

Our fully certified Physiotherapists are highly experienced and trained to handle any situation or condition. They are fluent Thai and English speakers who share a passion for wellness through the scientific methods of muscular skeletal health.

For more information or reservation please contact us on physio@chivasom.com or phone 032 536 791 or visit our website www.chivasom.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @chivasomhuahin.

