Chiva-Som, Thailand introduces ‘Taim’-inspired wellness menu 

The ‘Taste of Zulal’ à la carte menu, rooted in Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine to nourish and support the mind and body, will be available at Chiva-Som, Thailand during October and November 2022.

From 1 October to 30 November 2022, guests at Chiva-Som’s internationally acclaimed flagship resort in Hua Hin, Thailand, will experience a signature dining menu inspired by Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) in its evening wellness cuisine service. Influenced by the unique wellness philosophy of Chiva-Som’s sister property in Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the curated ‘Taste of Zulal’ à la carte menu will feature nourishing and balanced dishes rooted in Arabic healthy-food traditions.

Launched in March 2022, Zulal Wellness Resort is Qatar’s largest wellness destination and features the world’s first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine – a traditional wellness system incorporating herbal medicines, spiritual healing, dietary practices, mind-body therapies, and manual techniques. Underpinned by the knowledge that nutrition is an integral pillar of wellbeing, and diet is inextricably linked to long-term health, Chiva-Som Hua Hin’s new TAIM-inspired wellness menu will combine raw and cooked ingredients, each with specific nutritional qualities, to create a delectable culinary experience that enhances the body’s natural healing processes.

Available across at Chiva-Som’s restaurants for dinner and prepared by the resort’s award-winning chefs, the wellness menu will be bolstered by healthy cooking techniques. No-bake desserts minimise the process involved in preparation and cooking to ensure maximum nutrition is extracted; refined sugars are excluded with local dates and fruit used as natural sweeteners instead; wherever possible, ingredients are sourced from Chiva-Som’s own organic garden. Balanced dishes will also introduce guests to the medicinal benefits of herbs and spices such as cinnamon, za’atar and turmeric, known to help improve heart health and for their anti-inflammatory properties, and the use of pulses such as lentils, an excellent source of plant-based protein and fibre.

Selected dishes from the ‘Taste of Zulal’ à la carte menu will include fattoush with crab and avocado sauce, high in antioxidants and vitamin E to reduce inflammation and improve bone health; artichoke maklouba with tomato mint salsa, high in fibre; and date tribute, a nutrient-dense, high-energy dish that support’s gut health and is a source of antioxidants.

In line with Chiva-Som’s holistic wellness principles, guests will also receive nutritional support and guidance from the resort’s expert team to shape healthy eating habits, promoting and facilitating a positive lifestyle change.

For more information or reservations, please contact Chiva-Som:

Email: reservations@chivasom.com | Phone: +66 32 536 536 | Website: www.chivasom.com

