Chiva-Som unveils green season offer exclusively for residents of Thailand

Pioneering and transformative wellness destination Chiva-Som invites Thai citizens and expatriates to bask in the current tranquillity of Hua Hin, with superior rates and benefits for stays until the end of September.

Chiva-Som is known the world over for its award-winning retreats. Some of the most extensive wellness facilities in the world, highly qualified practitioners across a range of specialisations, and a peaceful beachfront setting revitalise the body, mind and spirit.

With Hua Hin at its most peaceful, and all facilities operating as usual, now is the perfect time to visit Chiva-Som, whether a first timer stepping gently into the world of wellness, or a return guest looking to boost their immunity or simply relax.

For stays until 30th September 2022, guests will enjoy superior rates, and thoughtful touches such as complimentary refilling of their wellness minibar stocked with an array of herbal teas and healthy, nutritious snacks. Guests also benefit from THB 2,000 net credit per night which can be redeemed against wellness treatments of their choosing.

This all-encompassing retreat includes accommodation, whether for one guest or two, signature wellness cuisine served overlooking the ocean, consultations with specialists, a daily schedule of exercise and activities, and unlimited use of the wellness facilities. Guests will also enjoy one complimentary wellness treatment per night: options include Chiva-Som’s signature massage, an array of hydrotherapies including relaxing flotation and the powerful jet blitz, and pampering beautification from head to toe.

Rates start from THB 13,000++ per person per night. This offer is applicable to residents of Thailand (including expatriates) only. Terms and conditions apply. For further information or to book, visit www.chivasom.com or email the reservations team at reservations@chivasom.com

