Chiva-Som wins two prestigious industry awards

CHIVA-SOM DOUBLE WIN:CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER’S 2022 READERS’ CHOICE AWARD FOR ‘BEST DESTINATION SPAS IN THE WORLD’ AND WINNER OF 2022 TATLER SPA AWARDS ‘FIGHTING FIT’ CATEGORY

Acclaimed wellness destination Chiva-Som International Health Resort in Hua Hin, Thailand, has been honoured with two of the industry’s most sought-after accolades, having been voted ‘Best Destination Spas in the World’ in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and named winner of the ‘Fighting Fit’ category in the Tatler Spa Awards.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards – the RCAs – celebrate the world’s top hotels, resorts, cities, countries, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports, cruises, and more. Condé Nast Traveler yesterday announced the results of its 2022 Awards with Chiva-Som recognized as the ‘Best Destination Spas in the World’ with a score of 99.57. More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The RCAs are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website.

On Thursday 28 September, Chiva-Som was recognised in the coveted Tatler Spa Awards 2022, having been named the winner of the ‘Fighting Fit’ category. The annual Spa Guide presents an essential guide to the most relaxing, rewarding spa experiences in the world. Hosted by Health & Beauty Editor-at-Large of Tatler, Francesca Ogiermann-White and Travel Editor, Delilah Khomo, in association with Healing Holidays, at the prestigious Hotel Café Royal in London on Wednesday 28th September 2022, the Spa Awards celebrate the world’s very best spa and wellness retreats, boot camps, medical clinics, yoga retreats and detox and weight loss programmes. The Tatler Spa Guide 2022 accompanied the November issue of the magazine, available on newsstands now.

On winning the awards Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som, Mr. Krip Rojanastien, said “We are extremely honoured to have again been recognised by Conde Nast Traveler readers, and by the expert team from the Tatler Spa Awards. This recognition is particularly welcome after the tumultuous couple of years we have all experienced. During this time, we have adapted our wellness offering to continue to support individuals’ wellness needs and evolved to respond to the change in the way people travel for their health. The awards recognise our forward-looking contribution to provide an innovative and sustainable approach to health and wellbeing, and we hope to continue to inspire wellness for guests old and new.”

Since its inception in 1995, Chiva-Som has built an enviable reputation as a world leader in inspiring optimal health and wellbeing. With its unique synergy of indigenous traditions and evidence-based wellness, Chiva-Som partners with guests on highly personalised journeys focused on complete lifestyle transformation. Guests can choose from 15 retreat programmes – each built upon six pillars of wellness: Nutrition, Fitness, Spa, Physiotherapy, Holistic Health and Aesthetics – and are motivated and supported throughout their journey by a dedicated team of consultants and practitioners.

Chiva-Som’s fundamental approach to wellness extends to the wider community, with educational opportunities and global sustainability initiatives at the core of everything the brand engages in. A member of the United Nations Global Compact, Chiva-Som actively commits to achieving its Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, while continuing to spearhead Krailart Niwate, a mangrove preservation and environmental wellness project, and invest in the next generation of wellness practitioners at the Bangkok-based Chiva-Som Academy.

This year Chiva-Som extended its wellness offering with the opening of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar; the world’s first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM) and Chiva-Som’s first Family Wellness programme. Drawing on Chiva-Som’s more than two decades of expertise catering to an exacting global audience whilst retaining an inextricable connection with the local culture, Zulal Wellness Resort offers the highest international standards rooted in traditional Qatari culture.

For more information and assistance with travel plans to Chiva-Som, please contact the reservations team at reservations@chivasom.com or visit www.chivasom.com: alternatively, you may also contact your preferred travel agent. Thailand has recently relaxed its Covid-related travel policies, for more information, please visit the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s website.

