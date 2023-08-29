Chomsin Road expansion in Hua Hin faces 100-day delay due to decayed drainage covers

The road expansion project of Chomsin Road in Hua Hin, which aimed to alleviate traffic congestion by expanding from two lanes to four, faces a setback.

An additional 100 days of work has been projected following the discovery of decayed metal drainage covers that can no longer support vehicle weight.

Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, along with officials from the Hua Hin Municipal Council, embarked on a site inspection on August 28th to update the residents about the delay and its reasons. They reviewed the stretch of Chomsin Road from the Jee Intersection to the Pramong Intersection.

According to Mayor Nopporn, the expansion project’s primary objective is to address the recurring traffic bottlenecks often seen, particularly rush, holidays, and festival periods. Chomsin Road is a key transport corridor, frequently used by residents and visitors to travel in and out of downtown Hua Hin, particularly for those travelling from Hin Lek Fai.

The project has been divided into two main phases. The initial phase, covering the stretch from the Sa Wang Hua Hin Dhamma Foundation to the Gee un Tung intersection, has seen near completion, with only minor details like traffic line painting pending. Drainage systems in this section passed inspections and were deemed capable of bearing the weight of passing vehicles.

The challenges arose in the project’s second phase, from the Gee un Tung intersection to the Pramong Intersection. Here, after clearing pedestrian paths for the expansion, inspections revealed that the drainage covers were in an advanced state of decay.

Further assessments in collaboration with the Rajamangala University of Technology indicated that the metal’s density in these drainage wells was well below the recommended threshold. If left unaddressed, this could lead to potential road collapses or subsidence, endangering public safety.

The municipality has now prioritized rectifying these issues. Over the next 100 days, they will cast new drainage pipes and overlay them, ensuring both a durable pedestrian pathway and a resilient road surface.

Mayor Wutthikul stressed the importance of public awareness and understanding, emphasizing the municipality’s commitment to both safety and infrastructure quality.

