Chulalongkorn University closed until end of February

The nation’s renowned Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok was ordered closed until the end of February following the discovery of 16 new cases on the university grounds. The uniadvised all staff and students to remain in their dormitories and avoid leaving the premisesunless necessary from now until 28 February.

16 employees have tested positive for Covid-19. According to a Thai PBS World report, most of them live in staff’s dormitories.

Students will resumetemporary online classes including the submission of reports, term paper, andexaminations.

The move to shutdown the university is to ensure everyone’s safety health measures whilst those found infected is undergoing Covid-19 treatment and were instructed to self-quarantine. However, some staff may have to work in the office during the lockdown for necessary administration purposes.

Source: The Thaiger | Thai PBS World

