Chulalongkorn University closed until end of February

By
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
-
0
1
(Photo: www.chula.ac.th)

The nation’s renowned Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok was ordered closed until the end of February following the discovery of 16 new cases on the university grounds. The uniadvised all staff and students to remain in their dormitories and avoid leaving the premisesunless necessary from now until 28 February.

16 employees have tested positive for Covid-19. According to a Thai PBS World report, most of them live in staff’s dormitories.

Students will resumetemporary online classes including the submission of reports, term paper, andexaminations.

The move to shutdown the university is to ensure everyone’s safety health measures whilst those found infected is undergoing Covid-19 treatment and were instructed to self-quarantine. However, some staff may have to work in the office during the lockdown for necessary administration purposes.

Source: The Thaiger | Thai PBS World

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous articleJosh Taylor: Kinahan is helping with Ramirez fight talks
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR