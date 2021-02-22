City nightlife likely to reopen awaiting decision on restriction ease

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today is expected to announce further easing of restrictions across the country.

With the current situation of the virus improving in most parts of the country, the CCSA is likely to approve a re-categorisation of provinces in Thailand, especially in the high controlled or ‘red zone’.

The move would see 8 provinces, including Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan downgraded to Controlled Area or ‘orange zone’, in other words, bars, pubs and restaurants would be allowed to reopen and serve alcohol.

The opening hours of other establishments would also be allowed to be extended provided that social distancing and screening procedures are in place. Schools and educational facilities are also likely to be allowed to reopen.

Source: ThaiVisa

