Climb to one of the most spectacular viewpoints in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Wing 5 military unit in Ao Manao has announced the schedule for when people can climb to the top of the Khao Lom Muak viewpoint.

Khao Lom Muak offers some of the most spectacular views of Ao Manao and the surrounding area.

The viewpoint is only open a few times per year and hiking to the top is under the supervision of military personnel from the neighboring Wing 5 military base.

It is 902ft to the summit and there are 496 steps to climb on the way.

Now it has been announced that the viewpoint will be open on:

October 22-24, 2022

December 3-5, 2022

December 10-12, 2022

December 30-31, 2022

January 1-2, 2023

Unlike had been the case previously, people do not need to register in advance and there are no limits on the number of people who can climb to the summit per day.

Instead, those wishing to take part simply register on the day between 06.00-10.00 hrs.

A post on the official Facebook page provided further information and issued guidelines for hikers:

Register in front of the event only from 06.00-10.00 hrs.

There are no advance reservations; activities may be canceled in the event of heavy rain.

Location: Chao Pho Khao Lom Muak Shrine, wing 5

Free of charge

Prepare your ID card to exchange for a ticket to enter the area

If registered, you must be present between 06.00 and 10:00 a.m – no exceptions.

There is no limit to the number of hikes that can be taken.

Both Thais and foreigners can attend.

Along the way, there are soldiers on hand to help at all times.

Permitted to prepare drinking water.

Check that your body is prepared. There are a total of 496 steps but part of the route requires climbing by rope and could be challenging for some people.

Guidelines

Get enough sleep before the big day.

Not recommended if the driver arrives and immediately conquers the mountain.

If you have a congenital disease, you must notify the staff so that they can provide you with advice.

If you go up to conquer and are unable to continue, take a break; do not force it.

The progression of steps before reaching the summit of the mountain

People who climb to the summit may receive a certificate of completion. Please notify officers before climbing the peak so that the name can be published as soon as possible (you can accept it or not, it’s not required).

Regulations

Put on gloves.

Only wear sneakers or appropriate footwear (slippers/sandals/flip flops are not permitted.)

Do not fly drones. It is strictly forbidden to take photos around the airport.

Do not throw trash.

comments